Three men dead from two-vehicle crash in St Mary

25 November 2024
Three men died as a result of injuries they sustained in a two-vehicle collision along the White Hall main road in St Mary on Sunday morning.

The deceased are 54-year-old Johnnie Walker of Dean Pen; 42-year-old Donovan Bell, alias ‘Brown Man’, of Top Albany, Islington; and 22-year-old Daviere Anderson of Fraserwood in Highgate, all in St Mary.

Preliminary reports are that about 2:40 am, a Honda Stream motorcar in which Walker was travelling, was being driven along the roadway when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then collided with a Toyota Corolla motorcar in which Anderson and Bell were occupants.

The three men were taken to hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

Three other persons were reportedly injured in the crash, and were admitted in hospital for treatment.

The St Mary police are probing the development.

