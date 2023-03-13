Three men held following robbery and gun seizure in Portland Loop Jamaica

Three men were apprehended and a firearm seized following a robbery at Snow Hill district in Portland on Friday, March 10.

Reports are that at about 11:00 pm, the complainant was in the process of closing up her bar; when a Toyota Probox motorcar drove up with armed men aboard. The men exited the motor vehicle and pushed her inside the bar and proceeded to rob her of personal items, an undetermined sum of money, a quantity of liquor and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

The Police were alerted and one Toyota Probox motorcar was intercepted along the Caen Wood main road, Hope Bay in the parish with three men aboard. One Samsung cellular phone- property of the complainant was found in possession of the suspects. The men were taken into custody pending further investigations into Robberies and Breakings committed across the division.

Following investigative leads, lawmen conducted operations in the communities of St. Margaret’s Bay and Snow Hill where several premises were searched and a number of assorted liquors, suspected to have been stolen from business places in the Portland Division were seized.

Subsequently, the police acting on the information conducted an operation along the St. Margaret’s Bay main road where a bag was found. During a search, one Luger 9mm pistol was seen with a magazine affixed containing two 9mm cartridges was found and seized.

re reassuring the residents that the Portland police are working assiduously to rid the streets of criminals. In the meantime, anyone with information that can assist the lawmen with their investigations is being asked to contact the Port Antonio Police at 876-993-3183, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.