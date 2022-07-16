Three men held, mini AK among weapons seized as cops intercept car | Loop Jamaica

Three men held, mini AK among weapons seized as cops intercept car | Loop Jamaica
Vehicle carrying suspect intercepted on Kingston roadway

1 hrs ago

Two firearms and 36 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police/military operation along William Road, Kingston 5 on Friday, July 15.

Reports are that at about 10:30 pm, members of the security forces were on duty when a motor vehicle was stopped, searched, and one Marco Draco rifle and a magazine containing twenty-two 7.62 rounds, and one Beretta pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds were seized.

An additional two 9mm rounds were found in the pocket of one of the suspects. All three men -who were occupants of the vehicle – were taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

