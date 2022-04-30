Three men killed in Bedward Gardens identified | Loop Jamaica

The police have identified the three men who were killed in the Bedward Garden community in August Town, Kingston 6 on Saturday. One of the men is the son of a popular entertainer, the police have reported.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Rasheed Edwards otherwise called ‘Buppy’, a mason, and 18-year-old Keno Wray, otherwise called ‘Brains’ both of Bedward Garden, and the third man was identified only as Jackson and ” Kidz Friday’ who is the son of the entertainer.

Police have also confirmed that the men were killed in the area where a Zones of Special Operation is in effect.

Reports are that at about 4:50 am, the police responded to a call. On their arrival, three men were discovered lying along a dirt track in the vicinity of a football field with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to the hospital where all three men were pronounced dead. No one has been arrested in relation to the killing.

The Major Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the triple murder.