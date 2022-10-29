Three men killed in drive-by on Lincoln Avenue, identified Loop Jamaica

Loop Jamaica
The three men killed in a drive-by shooting outside a small cook shop in an area known as New Lincoln, close to Cross Roads in St Andrew, on Friday evening have been identified.

They are 55-year-old Randolph McBean, and 41-year-old Donville Charlton both of Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5, and 38-year-old Barrington Phillips, a contractor of Berwick Road, Kingston.

Reports from the Major Investigation Division (MID) are that at about 7:21 pm, Mcbean, Phillips, and Charlton were among a group of people purchasing meals when they were attacked by gunmen traveling in a Mazda motor car.

Reports are that criminals opened fire on members of the group and then sped off.

Police were called to the area and four injured people were rushed to the hospital where the three men whose names were mentioned above were pronounced dead.

The other victim remains in the hospital.

