Three men perish in late night Montego Bay crash Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Three men perish in late night Montego Bay crash Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man allegedly shoots ex-wife’s lover after finding them in hot tub

Transform education for economic growth, says VM CEO

Secondary, tertiary students awarded Barita Foundation scholarships

Hayden appointed Pakistan team mentor for T20 World Cup

Woman and 2 sons perish in late night Montego Bay crash

General Accident launches policy for electric vehicle owners

Phone store robbery lands 18-y-o Jamaican in Antigua court

Premier League games off as ‘mark of respect’ to queen

Red Miso is the secret weapon for grilled skirt steak

Access boss says Dolla ‘takeover’ letter is ‘nothing to consider’

Friday Sep 09

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A woman and her two sons perished in a late night motor vehicle crash along the AGS Coombs Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday, September 8.

The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Hazel Thompson, housewife; 56-year-old Cleveland Thompson, mason; and 54-year-old Barrington Thompson, mason, all of Unity Hall in St James.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that at 11:50 pm, Barrington was driving a Nissan AD wagon motor car with his mother and brother aboard, when upon reaching a section of the AGS Coombs Boulevard, he lost control of the motor vehicle and crashed into a median.

All three persons sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have been killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year now stands at 324. The deaths resulted from 280 fatal crashes, the RSU said.

It said fatal crashes have decreased by six per cent, while fatalities have decreased by three per cent when compared with the same period in 2021.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Man allegedly shoots ex-wife’s lover after finding them in hot tub

Business

Transform education for economic growth, says VM CEO

Our Endz

Secondary, tertiary students awarded Barita Foundation scholarships

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title

Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 2

Sport

See also

Fraser-Pryce blazes 10.65 to win 100m Diamond League crown

Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Cheered on b

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final in Zurich

The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
The world’s best athletes are competing for Diamond trophies, top $30,000 p

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell narrowly misses 110m hurdles Diamond trophy

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

Sport

Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored

Jamaica News

Sole survivor of Westmoreland house fire heads to US for treatment

The sole survivor of a house fire in Westmoreland that left her three brothers dead, 13-year-old Adrianna Laing, departed the island on Thursday by an air ambulance for treatment in the US.
Th

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols