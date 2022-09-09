Three men perish in late night Montego Bay crash Loop Jamaica

A woman and her two sons perished in a late night motor vehicle crash along the AGS Coombs Boulevard in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday, September 8.

The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Hazel Thompson, housewife; 56-year-old Cleveland Thompson, mason; and 54-year-old Barrington Thompson, mason, all of Unity Hall in St James.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that at 11:50 pm, Barrington was driving a Nissan AD wagon motor car with his mother and brother aboard, when upon reaching a section of the AGS Coombs Boulevard, he lost control of the motor vehicle and crashed into a median.

All three persons sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have been killed in motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year now stands at 324. The deaths resulted from 280 fatal crashes, the RSU said.

It said fatal crashes have decreased by six per cent, while fatalities have decreased by three per cent when compared with the same period in 2021.