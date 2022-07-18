Three more alleged ‘Clans’ members close their cases | Loop Jamaica

The defence for three more alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang on Monday concluded their cases when the gang trial resumed after several delays over the past two weeks.

In fact, a police witness is to be the final person to take the stand at the ongoing trial of the 28 remaining alleged gangsters in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The trial was recently delayed due to Chief Justice Bryan Sykes contracting COVID-19, and also for the prosecution and defence to agree to detention records of four of the remaining accused persons whose defence were yet to be concluded.

Given that there is only one witness left to be called, Sykes has indicated that final arguments could begin shortly, leading to the summation of the trial which began in September of last year.

A subpoena was previously issued for the police detective who is to testify, but the defence on Monday made a submission to Sykes for another subpoena to be issued.

Prior to granting the second subpoena, the judge reminded the defence that modern means of communication could be used to notify the police officer to attend court.

According to Sykes, every police officer is assigned a personal email address by the constabulary force, which they should check twice daily as per force orders.

The lawman is being sought to testify in relation to the detention of defendant Tareek James, the sole accused whose defence is still to be completed.

On Monday, defendants Kalifa Williams, who is represented by attorney Abina Morris; Pete Miller, who is represented by attorneys Gavin Stewart and Shadday Bailey; and Donovan Richards, who is represented by attorney Denise Hinson, all completed their cases.

This was after the prosecution and the defence attorneys agreed on records of their detention in custody.

The defence attorneys had requested and subsequently received records from the Horizon Remand Centre and the Spanish Town Police Station about their clients’ respective detentions.

The attorneys are trying to use the relevant records to prove that all four defendants were in custody when the criminal acts that they are accused of committing were carried out.

James’ attorney, Esther Reid, has also agreed with prosecutors on records relative to the detention of her client. However, she is relying on the testimony of the police detective before she closes James’ case.

Meanwhile, the records were read into evidence in court.

The trial is expected to resume with the presence of the detective.

The 28 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment containing several counts.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, mainly in St Catherine, with at least one murder committed in St Andrew.