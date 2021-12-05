Three more COVID deaths recorded locally; 48 new cases in 24 hours | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 48 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Saturday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while three COVID-19 deaths occurred from December 1 to December 3, and were recorded on Saturday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,410.

The deceased are a 54-year-old male from St Mary, whose death was previously under investigation; a 75-year-old female from St Catherine; and an 89-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

There were 118 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 62,942.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 91,469.

Notably, the island recorded a 6.3 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Saturday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 27 are females and 21 are males, with ages ranging from three months to 95 years.

The case count was made up of St Catherine (15), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St James (seven), St Mary (four), Clarendon (three), St Ann (three), Westmoreland (three), Hanover (two), St Elizabeth (one), St Thomas (one), and Manchester (one).

There are 20 moderately ill patients, 17 severely ill patients and 10 critically ill patients among 562 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 136 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.