News Americas, New York, NY, July 8, 2024: Travel enthusiasts have three exciting new flight options to the Caribbean, enhancing accessibility to some of the region’s most beloved destinations. From New York to St. Martin, San Francisco to Belize City, and Miami to Ocho Rios, these routes promise to make Caribbean getaways more convenient and enjoyable. Here’s what you need to know about these new flights.

New York to Saint MartinStarting December 7, American Airlines is introducing a weekly non-stop flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to St. Martin’s Princess Juliana International Airport. The Airbus A319 service will make it easier for New Yorkers to enjoy the French side’s renowned restaurants, beautiful beaches, and boutique accommodations.

San Francisco to Belize CityUnited Airlines is launching a non-stop flight from San Francisco to Belize City on December 21. This new route aims to boost tourism from the West Coast and connect Belize with major Asian markets via San Francisco. Travelers can explore Belize’s rich history, stunning reefs, and vibrant culture with this convenient new service.

Miami to Ocho RiosAmerican Airlines will begin daily non-stop flights from Miami to Jamaica’s Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios starting December 5. This new service significantly reduces travel time, offering direct access to one of Jamaica’s most luxurious and iconic destinations, known for its upscale resorts and beautiful coves.

Save 50.0% on select products from HCYJkluc with promo code 50MBLHAJ, through 7/14 while supplies last.