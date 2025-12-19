Chinese hospital ship Silk Road Ark now in St James and providing medical services to Jamaicans Health Minister says vector control activities have been carried out in 1347 communities Three people chopped to death in Frazersfield, Rocky Point, Clarendon Gov't to roll out Hurricane Melissa relief voucher system by January INDECOM probing fatal police shooting of two men in Mountain View, St Andrew IMF aiming to seek executive board approval for a USD $415M loan to Jamaica early next year
Three people chopped to death in Frazersfield, Rocky Point, Clarendon

19 December 2025
Three people were chopped to death in Frazersfield, Rocky Point, Clarendon last evening.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Fisherman Lynval Henry, Annette Lindo, a Domestic Helper and Vendor, both of Frazersfield and Ingrid Keisha Lindo, a Vendor of West End, all in Rocky Point.

Reports are that about 9:10 p.m., the police were alerted to an incident at a residence in the community.

On their arrival, 3 persons were found with chop wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a male relative was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is assisting investigators.

Investigators say no charge has been laid at this time.

The JCF has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and is continuing enquiries to establish the sequence of events that led to the deaths.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is being asked to contact the police or crime stop.

