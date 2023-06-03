Three people killed in Clarendon identified Loop Jamaica

The three people who were shot and killed in Clarendon on Friday have been identified.

They are Kelvin Anderson o/c Styla, age 42 years, truck operator of Peckham District, Cecil Ricketts o/c Parch, shopkeeper of Grantham District and Delroy Facey o/c Skeng Don o/c Missa Don, age 56 years, farmer of Belmont District, all from the parish.

Information received is that the three victims were at a shop which is operated by Ricketts when an SUV motor vehicle, color, and registration not yet ascertained, was driven to the location, and men armed with guns exited the vehicle and fired several shots.

The criminals then fled from the area.

The police were summoned and on arrival, all three men were found with gunshot wounds all over their bodies.

The scene was processed and they were taken to the May Pen Hospital where they were confirmed dead.