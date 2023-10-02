Three productive things to do on your morning or afternoon commute Loop Jamaica

Most days, the morning commute to the office can be tedious and time-consuming, especially when you’re experiencing the Monday blues.

Sometimes, the evenings are much worse when you add the weariness of a long day.

The daily commute is often seen as a necessary inconvenience, but it can actually be transformed into a valuable part of your day.

Whether you’re navigating traffic in your car, using a taxi service, or taking the bus, those precious minutes spent travelling can be used in surprisingly productive ways.

Instead of enduring the commute, why not make the most of it with these productive tasks that can turn your morning or afternoon commute into a time of learning, organisation, and/or …relaxation? Bet you didn’t see that one coming.

Let’s face it, this is a time most people have all to themselves, to sit and think, so why not make a muckle out of it?

These are Loop News‘ top three productive things to do on your morning or afternoon commute.

Listen to audiobooks or podcasts

Commuting provides the perfect opportunity to expand your knowledge and dive into the world of literature, all while stuck in traffic or on public transport.

Audiobooks and podcasts cover a wide range of genres and topics, making it easy to find something that piques your interest.

Some include advice for trading stocks, a gripping thriller, self-help books, a favourite hobby, or an exploration of culture, thus making your commute a valuable learning experience.

Not only does it make the time go by quickly, it also allows you to make the most of those precious moments during your journey, and in some case, put the mind at ease.

Yet, unlike skipping through your music gallery, playing an album or a special playlist, playing an audiobook or podcast, reduces the need to skip the track every so often, which may help you keep your focus on the street.

Plan and organise your day or month

Commute time can serve as a buffer between the hustle and bustle of home life and the demands of the workplace. You can use this time to plan and organise your day.

Create a to-do list, prioritise tasks, and set goals for what you want to achieve, and with the aid of productivity apps or your favourite notebook, you can start your day with a clear plan of action.

This proactive approach can help reduce stress, organise tasks, make your workday more efficient, and save the energy you’d use to shout at random motorists in a bout of road rage.

Mindful relaxation and meditation

Transform your commute into a tranquil oasis by practising mindfulness and meditation techniques.

This can be especially beneficial if your commute is stressful or if you’re preparing for a busy day ahead.

You can use apps or guided audio sessions to focus your mind, practise deep breathing, and engage in mindfulness exercises.

By the time you arrive at your destination, you may feel more centred, relaxed, and ready to face the day’s challenges with a calmer perspective.

Incorporating these activities into your morning or afternoon commute can turn what may feel like wasted time into an opportunity for personal growth, relaxation, and improved productivity.

So, whether you choose to immerse yourself in literature, plan your day, or practice mindfulness, your commute can become a valuable part of your daily routine.