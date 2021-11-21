Three-pronged title-chasing bid by trainer Jason DaCosta at Caymanas | Loop Jamaica

Title-chasing trainer Jason DaCosta has stacked Sunday’s closing event with three runners – HEART OF THE SEA, HEART OF A LION and SUDDEN FLIGHT – going up against rival Anthony Nunes’ OLDKINGCOLE and ALIMONY, hoping to land the five-furlong sprint for local non-winners of two races and imported maidens.

DaCosta, trailing by approximately $1.5 million in the stakes battle, badly needs to end the weekend with a victory after going winless on Saturday’s 10-race card, with I AM FRED encountering traffic problems and being denied by Nunes’ SPARKLE DIAMOND in the final event.

Sunday’s last race will again be crucial for the battling barns. Nunes’ main hope is ALIMONY, whereas DaCosta’s speedy HEART OF THE SEA is well drawn at post-position two to go all the way.

However, Gary Crawford’s importee, TRUE BRAVADO, also has speed and could make things difficult for HEART OF THE SEA on the lead, exposing the leaders to near-pace runners such as ALIMONY, as well as Gary Griffiths’ pair of LETTERS IN GOLD and WHISPERING MAGIC.

DaCosta has summoned leading rider Anthony Thomas to replace Abigail Able aboard HEART OF THE SEA, who stumbled at the start with the female claiming rider last time out, but still managed to lead at five furlongs straight.

First post for the nine-race card is 12:15 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Race 1 -1100m

Plutologist (5)

Race 2 – 1000m Rd

Phoenix Risen (4)

Race 3 – 800m St

Mamacita (4)

Race 4 – 1000m St

Paintthistownred (3)

—-

Race 5 – 1000m St

Kholbear (3)

Race 6 – 1000m Rd

Traditional Boy (5)

Race 7 – 1820m

Olde Wharf (9)

Race 8 – 1200m

Vice Cherry Pie (1)

Race 9 – 1000m Rd

Heart of the Sea (2)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 2 – 1000m Rd

Phoenix Risen (4)

Race 3 – 800m St

Mamacita (4)

Race 5 – 1000m St

Kholbear (3)