Three seperate police shootings; INDECOM launches probe

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was notified and commenced investigations into three separate police fatal shooting incidents which all occurred on January 30, 2025.

Two of the incidents were located in St. Mary and the other in St Catherine.

According to INDECOM, these latest incidents increase the total to twenty-eight (28) persons who have been fatally shot by the Security Forces so far this year.

Comparatively, in 2024, thirteen (13) persons were fatally shot during the month of January.

The deceased men have been identified as Jhevaughn Peart – 32 years old; Kevaughn Williams – 21 years old; and Joseph Williamson – 27 years old.

In each of the three incidents, one man was fatally shot and there was a reported cumulative recovery of four firearms. No body worn cameras were reported as being issued or worn by the officers in any of the three fatal shooting incidents.

All incident scenes were examined, and the evidential material recovered, processed and packaged. The hands of the deceased men were all swabbed for gunshot residue.

The concerned officers provided initial accounts and were served with Section 21 Notices, pursuant to the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010, to submit statements and attend interviews.

INDECOM continues to encourage citizen participation in the investigative process by providing any known information.

Witnesses are asked to provide photos, videos, or information available in relation to these and other fatal shooting incidents.

The information should be shared via INDECOM’s Whatsapp number (876)553-0000 or persons may visit or contact the office of the Commission at 876-968-1932 or 876-968-8875.

-END-