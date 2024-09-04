Three shops gutted by fire at Shoe Market in Montego Bay

Three shops were gutted by fire at the Shoe Market in Montego Bay, St James early on Wednesday morning.

Reports are that about 1am, residents made an alarm after seeing fire coming from the Shoe Market.

The fire was put out by firefighters from the Barnett Street Fire Station.

The vendors who occupied the shops lost, among other things, appliances and clothing items.

The damage is estimated to be in region of millions of dollars.

Last October, vendors at the facility were left to pick up the pieces after a massive fire razed sections of the complex.

A number of shops were reportedly razed in that fire.