Three shot, two fatally as gunmen shoots up birthday party in Portmore Loop Jamaica

Three people were shot, two fatally during an attack carried out by gunmen at a birthday party in Waterford, Portmore in St. Catherine on Sunday.

The deceased persons have been identified as 40-year-old Jason Ivy of Trelawny West and 67- year-old Nicely Johnson of Deeside Road, both in Waterford, St. Catherine.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that at about 6:30 pm, Ivy and Johnson were among invitees at a birthday celebration when two armed men approached them and opened gunfire.

Ivy, Johnson, and the other man received multiple gunshot wounds. The police were summoned and all three persons were transported to the hospital where Ivy and Johnson were pronounced dead and the other injured person treated.