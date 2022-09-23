Three shot, two fatally, in attack on Crescent Road, Kingston Loop Jamaica

Three shot, two fatally, in attack on Crescent Road, Kingston
Three shot, two fatally, in attack on Crescent Road, Kingston

One of the victims shot while taking child to school

Three shot on Crescent Road, Kingston on Friday, September 23

Three people were shot, two fatally, during an attack by gunmen in the Crescent Road area close to Two Miles, Kingston on Friday.

Reports are that at about 9am, a group of persons was travelling on the roadway when gunshots rang out.

Police were called and during a search, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, they were taken to hospital where two succumbed.

The third man, who was shot while taking his child to school, has since been admitted to hospital. A team of police officers is now maintaining a presence in the area.

