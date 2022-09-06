Three shot, two fatally in drive-by close to Olympic Gardens station Loop Jamaica

Three people were shot two fatally in a drive-by attack by gunmen in Olympic Way, Kingston just metres away from the police station in the area.

Reports are that a group of people was standing in the area on Tuesday evening when men traveling in a silver motor car alighted from the vehicle and opened fire.

The men then fled from the location.

Police were called and several people were found suffering from gunshot wounds they were rushed to the hospital where two from the group were pronounced dead.

There is now heavy tension in the area.