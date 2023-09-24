Three shot, two fatally, in Grants Pen, St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Just a day after the killing of a man who is said to be a brother of dancehall entertainer Jahshii in Grants Pen, St Andrew, three persons have been shot, two fatally, in the same community.

On Sunday, three men were shot on a construction site on Shortwood Lane in the area at about 3:10 pm.

Preliminary information is that the victims were working on the site when men on foot armed with guns opened fire, hitting the three males.

Two died on the spot, while one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attackers escaped in waiting motorcar, which the police, in responding to the attack, later spotted in the Richmond Park area of St Andrew, where a shootout ensued.

The car that was being pursued, ended up crashing, and was abandoned by its occupants, who made good their escape, leaving a firearm behind.

A day before, on Saturday morning, the brother of Jahshii was shot and killed by gunmen, also in a surprise attack.

Reports are that the entertainer’s brother was at home when a group of armed men went to the location. Sources from the area reported that minutes later, several explosions were heard.The police were called to the area, and the body of the victim was found.

That incident followed another in July of this year, when a motor vehicle in which dancehall artiste Jahshii was reportedly travelling was attacked by armed men on Constant Spring Road, also in St Andrew.

Six males, all reportedly members of the entertainer’s entourage, were shot and injured in that incident, but the entertainer escaped injury.Jahshii has been heavily in the news outside of music since his name emerged in relation to an ongoing murder investigation.In June, the police expressed an interest in speaking to the ‘Born Fighter’ deejay, as they believed that he could help with investigations into the death of 45-year-old businessman, Omar ‘Romie’ Wright, in Grants Pen on June 7 this year.In response, Jahshii turned himself in to the Constant Spring police in the company of his attorneys, Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch.

He was questioned by investigators and released by the police in relation to the June 7 murder.