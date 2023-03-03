Three shot, two fatally, in Kingston Loop Jamaica

Police officers are now at the scene of a double murder on Malvern Avenue in Kingston. A third person was also shot and injured in the incident.

Reports reaching Loop News are that a group of people was sitting outside their home in the community when armed men approached them and opened gunfire hitting three people.

The gun attack occurred after 11am.

Two of the injured, both of them men, have since died. One is a carpenter, and the other is a tailor.

A woman, who is the other person injured in the shooting incident, has been hospitalised.