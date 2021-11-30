Three small businesses get $800k boost, aid orange economy | Loop Jamaica

Film, literature and Gastronomy start-ups received JM$800k in seed funding recently from Kingston Creative’s ‘Best Pitch Forward’ investment programme.

From a cohort of 10 creative entrepreneurs, prepped for the pitch by Entrepreneur Development Specialist Dmitri Dawkins, three female makers made the final cut.

‘This is our second year doing the Investment Pitch competition’, shared Andrea Dempster-Chung, co-founder and executive director of Kingston Creative.

‘We are very proud of this group of creatives who showed tremendous growth over the past month. I am happy to see the wealth of investable talent that exists in the cultural and creative industries.’

At the end of the pitch, the winners were:

First place of JM$400k – Mezan Morisson aka Mezan Ayoka, for the film Bluefields

Second place JM$250k – Eileen Dunkley-Shim, for Netty’s Farm Kombucha

Third place JM$100k – Sosheina Whyte, for Mind Priority Journal, app (Whyte received an additional JM$50k for People’s Choice prize)

Whyte delivered her pitch in a rhythmic dub poetry style, which really got the audience going.

Whyte delivered her pitch in a rhythmic dub poetry style, which really got the audience going.

The task of choosing the winners fell to the five judges: David Mullings from Blue Mahoe Capital; Judith Alberga from TVJ; Wayne Beecher from United Nations Development Programme; Maria Hitchins, founder of Dancers of Jamaica; and Lorenzo Escondeur, the COO of IDB Lab.

The event was a partnership with JAMPRO, an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, the Development Bank of Jamaica and IDB Lab, a collective invested in growing the local creative economy.

After establishing itself as an avenue of support for creatives, Kingston Creative was approved by the Charities Authority, Department of Cooperative and Friendly Societies (DCFS) to officially operate as a charity on November 4.

Official charity status benefits its faithful donors like Red Stripe, CB Facey, Dennis Shipping and others as, now, project support will reward them with traditional charity donation benefits.

Kingston Creative has also launched a Diaspora Giving campaign, and for their overseas donors, there is a tax benefit available through a new partnership with the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), a 501(c)3 organisation.

President of the AFJ Caron Chung ‘we are really pleased to put our full support behind Kingston Creative as they work to support Jamaican artists and transform Downtown Kingston into an art district’.

The partnership, according to Chung, ‘could not have come at a better time, as the United States celebrates the ‘National Day of Giving’ or ‘Giving Tuesday’ on November 30.

The campaign is an effort to secure funds for Kingston Creative’s future projects slated for 2022, primarily the large-scale Paint The City mural project in Water Lane.

KC’s Executive Director Andrea Dempster-Chung is reeling with enthusiasm. ‘We are so excited about the new charity designation and the partnership with AFJ as this brings even more value to our donors,’ she told Loop Lifestyle.

The KC team hope that everyone will visit their website and support our efforts to develop downtown Kingston into the creative and cultural force we know it can become.