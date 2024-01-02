Three teenagers held with ammunition in August Town raid Loop Jamaica

Three teenage boys were arrested and charged following the seizure of several rounds of ammunition found in their possession on Bedward Garden Crescent in August Town, Kingston 7 on Monday, January 1.

The boys are aged between 15 and 17. They have been charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that at about 1:58am, lawmen were on patrol in the area when the boys were seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

The boys were approached and searched, and a transparent bag was retrieved.

The police said the bag contained twelve 9-mm cartridges. They were arrested and subsequently charged.