Three time’s the charm for Femme Creative! Loop Jamaica

Femme Creative, a collective of Jamaican female artisans, has joined forces with Summit Kingston to unveil a remarkable all-female shopping experience dubbed The Flower Patch.

It’s year three and it appears everything’s coming up roses for the organisers. A new venue, a different time slot, and a year’s worth of new works of art, and are slated to present a flower patch on October 6-8.

Dedicated to celebrating, uplifting, and supporting women in the creative industry, Femme Creative first made waves in August 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their inaugural socially distanced pop-up shopping event at Toyota Jamaica boldly aimed to reinvigorate the creative industry from a female perspective, while strictly adhering to government safety protocols.

This year, Femme Creative is set to soar to new heights, empowered by financial independence and a resolute commitment to the creative spirit.

Their primary goal is to offer female artisans a platform to collaborate, empower, and inspire one another while showcasing and selling their products.

The list of female exhibitors at the upcoming Femme Creative event includes:

BAM Cosmetics, DAE, K’s Golden Sea Moss, KAJ by Summer Jarrett, Kalia & Co Designs, Kris Jackson Style, Lee Creates, Mutamba International, Skin Zen JA, and Story & Myth.

While all exhibitors are women, the shopping experience is open to everyone. Femme Creative welcomes attendees of all backgrounds and genders to join in the celebration of creativity, innovation, and the indomitable spirit of Jamaican women.

“Femme Creative is more than an event; it’s a movement,” according to co-founder Debra Edwards.

“We are trying to reshape the narrative for female artisans, providing them with the support, recognition, and opportunities they deserve.”

Co-founder Summer Jarrett noted that the orange economy has received much support in recent years, and has undeniably helped further highlight brand Jamaica.

However, from her experience ‘if the creative industry we speak of isn’t music or directly related to the entertainment industry, it is not as respected.’

‘I think there are talented creatives in all corners of Jamaica, I’d love for us all to be supported, rooted for, and encouraged just that bit more, [hence why] we at Femme Creative are highlighting females in the sphere.”

Another new element of this year’s Femme Creative expo is the partnership with Novamed Properties, proprietors of Summit Kingston.

Company director Kevin Donaldson is in full support of the Femme Creative expo.

Donaldson mentioned that the vision of Summit Kingston is ‘to create a safe space where people can engage and support a healthy lifestyle both mentally and physically.’

‘We support initiatives like Femme Creative as this forms a part of our whole ethos and what we do.’

From handcrafted jewelry to artisanal wellness products, fashion, home decor, and culinary delights, there’s something for everyone to explore and enjoy at Femme Creative.

For more information follow Femme Creative on Instagram at @femmecreativeja.