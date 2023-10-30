Three tremors recorded after 5.6 earthquake rocked Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, which monitors and researches seismic activity within Jamaica’s seismic region, is reporting three additional tremors after the 5.6 magnitude earthquake felt in at least nine parishes in Jamaica on Monday morning.

In three preliminary bulletins issued a short while ago, the Earthquake Unit said a magnitude 3.7 “minor earthquake” was felt at 12:26pm, a magnitude 4.1 “light earthquake” was felt at 2:33pm, and a magnitude 3.9 “minor earthquake” was felt at 7:26pm.

The epicentre of the 3.7 magnitude quake was located 3km south of Hope Bay in Portland, and it had a depth of 14km.

The third earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 4.1, had its epicentre approximately 5km southwest of Port Antonio, also in Portland, and a depth of 10km.

They were both reportedly felt in eastern Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the magnitude 3.9 quake had its epicentre located at approximately 7.5km south of Hope Bay in Portland and a depth of 14km. It was reportedly felt in Kingston and St Andrew, according to the Earthquake Unit.

According to the United States Geological Survey, aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur in the same general area during the days to years following a larger event or “mainshock”.

Did you feel any of these tremors? Let us know in the comments where you’re located.