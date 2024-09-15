Three ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ figures arrested or fatally shot in 24 hours

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting significant progress in its efforts to apprehend wanted individuals.

In a release on Sunday, the JCF said within a 24-hour period, three persons who were listed on its online ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ campaign have been accounted for.

The release said two were captured and the other was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police.

Romario Grant, otherwise called ‘Kaka’, who was named as wanted in January, and was featured on Wanted Wednesdays in June for murder in the St Andrew South Police Division, was captured by the Kingston Eastern police. He was captured after the vehicle he was travelling in was intercepted on Buds Crescent in the Kingston 2 area.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Williams, otherwise called ‘Dry Goods’, was arrested in the Bogue area of St James on Saturday, September 14, and a warrant was executed on him. He was later charged.

Meanwhile, 43-year-old Andrew Powell, otherwise called ‘Killer’ and ‘Bounty’, another wanted man, was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police on King Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine at about 4:55 pm on Saturday, September 14.

The police said the apprehensions of the individuals “underscore the JCF’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the Jamaican public.”

It added that, “The police force will continue its relentless pursuit of wanted criminals to bring them to justice. Members of the public are encouraged to report gun, gangs and wanted persons to Crime Stop at 311 or the NIB Tipline at 811.”