Three women among four shot at Westmoreland bar Loop Jamaica

Three women were among four persons who were shot and injured by gunmen who went on a rampage at a bar in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Wednesday night.

The injured persons were taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where one of the women is said to be admitted in intensive care in a serious condition.

Reports are that about 10pm, patrons were at the bar when two men rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire at the patrons.

After the shooting died down, four people, including three women, were reportedly found suffering from gunshot wounds.

A clear motive for the attack has not yet been established by the police.

Late last month five people, including a woman, were shot and injured by unknown gunmen at a party in close proximity to the location of Wednesday night’s attack.