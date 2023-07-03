Three women killed in 2 days in ongoing gang feud – cop Loop Jamaica

Three women are now dead following three separate shooting incidents in the last two days, amid what the police believe is an ongoing gang conflict in the St Andrew South area.

The latest victim, identified as ‘Stephanie’, was shot dead while walking on Delamere Avenue about 11am today. Her attackers were reportedly travelling on a motorcycle.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division Superintendent Damion Manderson told Loop News that his team wants to stem the apparent trend of women being targeted in the ongoing conflict, which he has described as a tit-for-tat over the past four to six weeks.

The first of the three women was killed yesterday while at home. A man was also killed in that incident.

On the heels of that double murder, the second woman was shot in the head.

Watch as Superintendent Manderson details what his team’s intelligence has so far yielded and the steps being taken by the police to tackle the feud.