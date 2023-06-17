Through the storm and back: Dwayne Burger, dad of 3 leading by example Loop Jamaica

From a very tender age, Dwayne Burgher, a resident of Maverley in St Andrew, vowed that if he ever became a father he would do all he could to make sure his children did not repeat many of the mistakes he made as a young man growing up.

Having his children strive to be the best at everything, and yes even fulfill some of the dreams that he did not manage to accomplish as a child, were also high on the list of things he intended to work towards.

Fast-forward to several years later, Burgher is now 39 years old and a father of three boys, ages 20, 13, and six.

A barber by profession and a former football player, Burgher, told Loop News he has been on a journey to accomplish what he had vowed to do several years earlier.

The journey, however, has not been an easy one, and he was not afraid to speak about how he and his spouse Karon Mitford has had to navigate a road filled with many hurdles to get to where they are today.

“Taking on the role as a father is filled with many challenges, but with the help of God and family, I have been able to forge forward,” said Burgher in an interview with Loop News.

He pointed out that from living in a community that is sometimes affected by crime and violence, he has had to be on top of his game to ensure that his children remain on a positive path and not get distracted.

He also pointed out that while attending to his own, he has also tried his best to be a father figure to other youth in his community.

During the interview with Loop News, he also had a message for other male figures who themselves are parents but are facing a number of challenges.

“Talk to your kids, be a part of their life, know who their friends are, and as parents sometimes you have to take a step back and support the children so that they can be themselves,” he explained.

Today, with that same level of dedication and discipline, Burger’s sons are all doing well in school and have gravitated towards the game of football, a sport their dad not only loved but participated in at various levels.

With his support, it appears his children might take the journey to another level, fulfilling some of the dreams their dad once held close to his heart in his earlier years.

Watch as his eldest son speaks about some of these accomplishments while his other brothers also make their mark.

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay

.