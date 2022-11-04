Thursday’s trading on JSE marked by heavy losses Loop Jamaica

Trading on Thursday was marked by heavy losses and no stock posting double-digit gains.

The overall index, however, stayed largely stable on the day, down 0.5 per cent.

But the slow dip over many months resulted in the combined index declining 11 per cent year to date.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 39 advanced, 49 declined and 20 traded firm.

Meanwhile, the top advancing stocks on Thursday were Eppley up 8.0 per cent to $37.24. It was followed by Lumber Depot up 6.0 per cent to $2.70.

On the losing end was 138 Student Living down 22 per cent to $43.10, Ironrock Insurance down 19 per cent to $2.30, and Eppley preference shares down 15 per cent to $5.35.

The Combined Index 359,170.16 points on Thursday but started the year at 405,244.07 points. The JSE Main Index declined by 1,738.67 points ( 0.50 per cent) to close at 344,902.91 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,269,863 valued at $57,335,874.78.

The Junior Market Index declined by 11.63 points ( 0.28 per cent) to close at 4,079.10 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,995,653 valued at $18,822,588.27. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.19 points ( 0.56 per cent) to close at 212.57 points and the volume traded amounted to 390,586 valued at $29,910.65.

Also on the day, the JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.12 points ( 0.21 per cent) to close at 56.22 points and the volume traded amounted to 63,104 valued at $5,969,605.56. The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.72 points ( 0.86 per cent) to close at 82.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,538,005 valued at $29,216,565.93.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.10 points ( 0.10 per cent) to close at 96.53 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,117,206 valued at $28,598,821.76.