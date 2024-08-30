Ticket prices revealed for Vybz Kartel’s ‘Freedom Street’ concert

The wait is over for fans of dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel, as the artiste announced on Friday the ticket prices for his highly anticipated ‘Freedom Street’ concert.

The event, which will mark his first live performance in about 14 years, is set to take place on December 31 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The artiste shared on Instagram page on Friday that tickets will go on sale at 3am on Saturday, with prices ranging from US$125 to US$4,000.

The concert offers a range of ticket tiers designed for every fan. A breakdown of the Tier 1 ticket prices shows that:

1. Bleachers are priced at US$125 (approximately J$19,700), and offers a lively experience with seats located around the venue. Patrons who choose that package will have access to restrooms.

2. Grandstand seats are priced at US$300 (approximately J$47,400), and patrons will have “an elevated view”. They will be in close proximity to bars, food court and restrooms.

3. The Infield area, located behind the centre stage, is available for US$400, and offers a “great view” of the stage with a grass-standing area close to bars, a food court, and restrooms.

4. Cycle Track pods, located parallel to the running track, are available for US$10,000 (approximately J$1.5 million). This area offers a “great view of the stage”, and will entitle patrons to eight tickets, as well as a bottle package inclusive of six premium bottles, a hostess and security. These pods are also situated close to the food courts, bars and restrooms.

5. The Centre Stage area is going for US$1,500 (approximately J$237,000 JMD), and will offer what the artiste dubbed as “the ultimate Kartel experience”. It is located the closet to the stage and behind the media area. These patrons will have ease of entry and exit into the venue, while the area is “drink inclusive” and in close proximity to bars and restrooms.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, urged his fans to purchase their tickets early, due to limited number being available.

According to the ‘Fever’ deejay, ‘Freedom Street’ “is more than a name; it’s a statement, a movement, and a declaration that the Worl’ Boss is here returning for his throne!”

But already some fans appear to complaining about the cost of the ticket prices, stating that they were simply too expensive.

“Just when I thought I was a working class citizen. These ticket prices have humbled me richly,” a man commented on Kartel’s Instagram page.

“So wah yuh say me fi tell the landlord?” a woman asked jokingly.

But a woman disagreed with the complaints, saying instead that “Kartel is the Michael Jackson of the Caribbean. These are good prices!”

Shared one woman: “A years me save fi this because I know this day was coming so me ready.”

Added one male Instagrammer: “Mi haffi find even the bleachers money, because this nah miss me!”