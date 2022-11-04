Ticketless fans can enter Qatar after World Cup group stage Loop Jamaica

Qatar relaxed limits Thursday on international visitors arriving during the World Cup and will allow entry for fans without tickets from December 2 when the group stage ends.

Fans will still need to apply for and get a Hayya Card tournament identification document before travelling but a match ticket will no longer be mandatory to enter, Qatari World Cup organisers said.

About 1.2 million international visitors are expected to come to the tiny emirate during the month-long tournament with ticket sales approaching three million for the 64 games.

The maximum demand on Qatar’s limited stock of accommodation — including hotels, apartments, hired cruise ships, and campsites — is when all 32 teams are competing in the group stage that starts November 20.

Fans are being encouraged to stay in neighbouring states and take flights to Doha for games.

The pressure should ease when just 16 nations will advance to the knockout rounds that start December 3.

The final is on December 18, which is Qatar’s national day.

Qatar is the smallest World Cup host nation by size since Switzerland in 1954. All eight stadiums built in and around the city of Doha can be reached by metro trains and buses.