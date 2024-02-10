TikTok sensation Kizzy Don, Rum Bar collab on 2024 calendar Loop Jamaica

TikTok sensation and recording artiste Kizzy Don is the face of Rum Bar’s 2024 calendar.

Rum Bar brand, which is under the management of Worthy Park Estate, announced the collab recently.

Rum Bar’s 2024 calendar

Kizzy Don, otherwise known as Danielle Banton, makes skits with her unique sense of humour and flair. In fact, she skyrocketed to fame with 274k followers on TikTok, and is averaging 500,000 views per video.

On the heels of her latest single, ‘Designer Body’, released in December 2023, which garnered significant attention for its catchy beats and bold lyrics, Kizzy Don is now the face of Rum Bar’s 2024 calendar.

“Kizzy Don was the only option for the 2024 calendar this year. Her presence is electrifying, and her look is iconic, reminiscent of a modern-day dancehall Betty Boop,” said Tamika West, marketing manager of Worthy Park Estate, as she expressed her excitement about the collaboration.

In her latest photoshoot for the calendar, Kizzy Don exudes confidence and allure, showcasing her natural beauty in a tastefully done bubble bath scene.

While her journey to fame has been marked by speculation, including rumours of plastic surgery, Kizzy Don remains unapologetically herself, embracing her curves and owning her narrative.

“This partnership with Rum Bar brand is a significant milestone in my career. I hope this calendar serves as more than just a visual representation but as a symbol of empowerment and self-confidence,” said Kizzy Don. “We want everyone who sees my calendar in the bars to take pictures and tag us. This is a huge accomplishment, and we hope this collab builds to great heights.”

In addition to the calendar collaboration, Kizzy Don continues to expand her presence with her YouTube podcast, Kizzy TV. Here, she offers fans a deeper glimpse into her personality, extending the charm of her TikTok platform.

In her first episode, she invites viewers for laid-back sessions with her vibes, accompanied by Rum Bar rum cream and cocktails featuring Rum Bar overproof rum.