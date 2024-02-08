Time catch up with government – Mark Golding Loop Jamaica

A buoyant Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding says he is elated that Nomination Day for the February 26, Local Government Election is finally here, having waited on the moment for a few years.

Golding was speaking earlier today as he accompanied the candidates for the two divisions in his St Andrew South constituency, Louise Newland – Admiral Town Division, and Sarah Marshall – Trench Town Division to the nomination centre.

“The government has been running from it but they couldn’t run anymore…time catch up with them,” Golding said.