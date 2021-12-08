Time for some Suga: J’can artisans on show this Saturday! | Loop Jamaica

Suga Lifestyle is back and will be open to the public for another year; inviting patrons to another sweet opportunity to shop Christmas gifts and more under one roof.

The organisers are inviting shoppers to connect with local artisans dubbed ‘the best of Jamaica’s creative industries’ on Saturday, December 11 at the Jamaica Pegasus’ Legacy Suite in Kingston.

The one-stop Christmas shop for art, ceramics, apparel, accessories, chic handbags and clutches, genuine leather products, children’s books, plants, home decor, skincare and confectioneries.

According to Suga Lifestyle Director Gabrielle Burgess, ‘this is a Christmas trade show that showcases 30 local businesses, focusing on the MSME sector, in order to promote brand awareness, distribution and growth’.

Suga Lifestyle, the blog, from which Burgess obtained the nickname, ‘Suga’, currently reaches nearly 3,000 followers, and grows daily.

The brand is intended to inspire, educate and entertain via various types of posts categorised by Brand Jamaica, GW Art, Charities, restaurant reviews and ratings, health and fitness, sports and more.

Saturday’s showcase will run from 10 am to 8 pm, there will be a JABLUM Coffee Tasting at 1 pm with limited space available, a Wine & Chocolate Pairing hosted by Debra ‘Wine Lady Debra’ Taylor-Smith of Select Brands with limited space available.

This will kick off at 3 pm and will be followed by a guest appearance by musical artist Spechinal, produced by Big Tings Music at 5 pm, followed by Suga Lifestyle giveaways.

Visitors to the Pegasus will pay an entry fee of JM$1k each (no charge for kids), and walk away with a complimentary ‘swag bag’.

Part proceeds will go to Suga Lifestyle’s charities. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be observed.