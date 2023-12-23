TIME TO GO: Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest Loop Jamaica

“Time to go!”

That was the word from police officers who pulled the plug on Unruly Fest at Phillips Field Sports Complex in Yallahs, St Thomas, early Saturday.

The law enforcers gave the order to stop the show just before 5am, with a senior officer stating that the permit for the event went up to 4am, but lawmen allowed the organisers to continue to 5am.

Dancehall star Popcaan, who is behind Unruly Fest, expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the police, stating that they are the reason St Thomas cannot be better.

Even after the cops pulled the plug on the event, the artistes, including Popcaan, Tarrus Riley and Chronic Law, continued singing, but the audience could not hear anything.

The patrons were not happy with the decision of the police.

Watch the Loop News video for the moment the police pulled the plug on the highly anticipated show.