TIME TO GO: Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
TIME TO GO: Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaica Tallawahs omitted from CPL 2024 lineup

NBA: Embiid overcomes injury, extends 30-10 streak to 13 in 76ers’ win

TIME TO GO: Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest

‘Hell mi a forward from,’ says recently incarcerated Laden

Gifts that keep giving: Explore smart investing

JSE sees pre-Christmas surge with half a billion dollars in trades

Lee-Chin surprised by emotional twist in NCB’s Grant a Wish Initiative

Woman cop reportedly shoots son in St Catherine

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, family to vacation in Jamaica for 2nd year

Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with Lionel Messi

Saturday Dec 23

14°C
Entertainment
Anika Richards

2 hrs ago

Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

“Time to go!”

That was the word from police officers who pulled the plug on Unruly Fest at Phillips Field Sports Complex in Yallahs, St Thomas, early Saturday.

The law enforcers gave the order to stop the show just before 5am, with a senior officer stating that the permit for the event went up to 4am, but lawmen allowed the organisers to continue to 5am.

Dancehall star Popcaan, who is behind Unruly Fest, expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the police, stating that they are the reason St Thomas cannot be better.

Even after the cops pulled the plug on the event, the artistes, including Popcaan, Tarrus Riley and Chronic Law, continued singing, but the audience could not hear anything.

The patrons were not happy with the decision of the police.

Watch the Loop News video for the moment the police pulled the plug on the highly anticipated show.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Jamaica Tallawahs omitted from CPL 2024 lineup

Sport

NBA: Embiid overcomes injury, extends 30-10 streak to 13 in 76ers’ win

Entertainment

TIME TO GO: Cops pull plug on Unruly Fest

More From

Jamaica News

Barrel come? Remember to scrub the info from it – cops

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is advising Jamaicans who receive barrels from overseas during the festive season to be careful when displaying the empty containers bearing their relatives’ perso

Jamaica News

See also

Cops release images of escapees amid manhunt

A manhunt is now under way to recapture seven inmates who were discovered missing from the Oracabessa Police Station during a routine cell check on Thursday morning.
The cell check was conducted at

Christmas

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, family to vacation in Jamaica for 2nd year

For the second consecutive year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be spending his post-Christmas vacation in Jamaica. 
According to the Canadian press, members of Trudeau’s immediat

Jamaica News

Principal in custody as probe into school bursar’s death continues

The Hanover police have reportedly taken a school principal into custody amid the probe into Wednesday afternoon’s shooting death of Hopewell High School’s bursar, 35-year-old Jermaine Robert

Jamaica News

Robbers hit bar, but victims hit back

… culprits flee without gun

Jamaica News

Dr Phillips: Bright J’can students being wooed by foreign universities

Former leader of the opposition Dr Peter Phillips says many of Jamaica’s brightest students are being recruited directly to universities abroad from their high schools, thereby impacting the developme

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols