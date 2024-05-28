Timo Werner to stay on loan at Tottenham for next season Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Timo Werner to stay on loan at Tottenham for next season Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PNP threatens protests, court action re Gov’t’s Portmore parish push

Djokovic battles into 2nd round of French Open after Herbert triumph

Content creator Yahneake Sterling Russell on why you need SPF now!

Petrojam hails slain footballer Rafiek Thomas

Furniture, facelift and fans for Josephine Glasspole Basic School

Canadian woman charged with disorderly conduct at NMIA

Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday

Timo Werner to stay on loan at Tottenham for next season

15-year-old girl from Fairy Hill, Portland missing from May 8

Casper Ruud and Aryna Sabalenka advance to 2nd round of French Open

Tuesday May 28

26°C
Loop Sports

7 hrs ago

Tottenham’s Timo Werner attempts a shot on goal during the English Premier League football match against Nottingham Forrest at White Hart Lane stadium in London, April 7, 2024. Germany forward Werner will stay on loan at Tottenham from Leipzig for the whole of next season. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Germany forward Timo Werner will stay on loan at Tottenham from Leipzig for the whole of next season.

Spurs announced the deal on Tuesday and said the team has an option to sign Werner on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old Werner spent the second half of the recently completed season on loan at Tottenham, being a regular starter and scoring two goals in 13 appearances in the Premier League.

A hamstring injury forced him out of Tottenham’s final few games as the team finished in fifth place to qualify for the Europa League.

Werner, who played at Chelsea from 2020-22, wasn’t included in Germany’s squad for the European Championship.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

January 9, 2024 09:05 PM

Sport

August 9, 2022 08:23 PM

Sport

April 13, 2024 01:55 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PNP threatens protests, court action re Gov’t’s Portmore parish push

Sport

Djokovic battles into 2nd round of French Open after Herbert triumph

Lifestyle

Content creator Yahneake Sterling Russell on why you need SPF now!

More From

Jamaica News

Senior medical officer in Manchester dies

See also

The board, directorate and staff members of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), and in particular the Mandeville Regional Hospital (MRH) in Manchester are saddened by the death of former lo

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Well known football player from Jamaica shot dead by gunmen

A popular football player in Jamaica’s Premier league, Rafeik Thomas,  was shot and killed in Denham Town West Kingston on Tuesday during a house invasion carried out by gunmen.
Another man

Jamaica News

15-year-old girl from Fairy Hill, Portland missing from May 8

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rediann Wilson of Zion Hill district, Fairy Hill, Portland, who has been missing since Wednesday, May 8.
She is of brown complexion, medium build

Jamaica News

Five-day water supply disruption scheduled for sections of Manchester

The National Water Commission (NWC) has advised that water supply to customers served by the Victoria Town Pump Station in Manchester will be suspended from 10am on Wednesday, May 29 to 6pm on Sunday,

Jamaica News

Elderly Hanover man found wandering all the way in Half-Way Tree

The St Andrew Central police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite an elderly man who gave his name as John Cooper from Hanover, with his family.
He was found wandering in the Half-Way Tre

Jamaica News

Welfare and Wellness Branch being proposed for JCF – Commish

Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake has announced that the Police High Command is mulling the idea of establishing a Welfare and Wellness Branch within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).
The pros

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols