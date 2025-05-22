Tina Clayton and Kishane Thompson shine at Racers Grand Prix

Sports Tina Clayton of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women’s 100 metres at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

MVP Track Club sprinters Tina Clayton and Kishane Thompson delivered standout performances at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, as they continued preparations for Jamaica’s National Senior Championships later this month.

Two-time World Under-20 100m champion Tina Clayton clocked a season-best 10.98 seconds (1.8m/s) to win the women’s 100 metres — her fastest time since claiming her second straight World Under-20 title in a championship and national Under-20 record of 10.95 at the World Championships in Cali, Colombia, on August 3, 2022.

Tina powered through to take the win after her twin sister, Olympic finalist Tia Clayton, slowed down with visible discomfort in the final metres. American Jacious Sears finished second in 11.04, with Jamaica’s reigning Under-20 world champion Alana Reid third in 11.16 — both season bests. Tia Clayton, who owns the world’s third-fastest time this year at 10.92, placed fifth in 11.24.

The win marked Tina’s second consecutive victory as she builds momentum ahead of the National Senior Championships, set for June 26–29. The meet will determine Jamaica’s team for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, scheduled for September 13–21. She previously won the 100m in 11.16 seconds at the JAAA World Championships Preparation Meet on May 24, following a runner-up finish to Tia at the Doha Diamond League, where Tia posted a then world-leading 10.92 seconds.

Kishane Thompson (centre) of Jamaica wins the men’s 100m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

In the men’s 100m, Olympic silver medallist Kishane Thompson ran a season-best 9.88 seconds — the fourth-fastest time in the world this year — to win ahead of fellow Jamaican and Olympic finalist Oblique Seville (9.97) and South Africa’s Gift Leotlela (10.04).

National 200m champion Bryan Levell claimed the men’s 200m in a wind-aided 19.79 (2.5m/s), finishing ahead of Christopher Taylor (20.39) and South Africa’s Naeem Jack (20.46).

Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica celebrates after winning the men’s 110m hurdles. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medallist Rasheed Broadbell won in a meet record 13.06, edging 2024 champion Trey Cunningham of the United States, who clocked 13.08. Eric Edwards Jr., also of the U.S., was third in 13.40.

American Alia Armstrong equalled the meet record in the women’s 100m hurdles with a winning time of 12.54. Bahamian World Indoor champion Devynne Charlton was second in 12.65, and Alexandra Webster of the U.S. ran a personal best 12.95 for third.

Roshawn Clarke (centre) of Jamaica wins the men’s 400m hurdles. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

World Under-20 record holder Roshawn Clarke claimed the men’s 400m hurdles title in 48.65, finishing ahead of Jamaican compatriots Assinie Wilson (48.77) and Malik James-King (49.87).

Barbados’ Tia-Adana Belle took the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 55.74, edging Jamaica’s Sanique Walker at the line. Walker, who stumbled slightly after the final hurdle, finished second in a personal best 55.78, while the United States’ Bianca Stubler took third in 56.52.