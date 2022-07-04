Tips for Carnival Virgins from the Vets: Kandi King | Loop Jamaica

Definitely no stranger to the Carnival scene, Kandi King, known as the Kween of Karnival, has been very involved in the space for about 10 years.

So, with just under a week to go before Carnival Road March, who better to kick off the tips for Carnival virgins as newbies gear up to palance than the owner of Karnival by Kandi — a concierge service that gets clients to any carnival by doing the heavy lifting — and StocKING by Kandi?

Are you ready to take notes? Watch as Carnival veteran Kandi King gives three tips for Carnival virgins.

Video recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay.