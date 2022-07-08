Tips for Carnival Virgins from the Vets: Marlon Campbell | Loop Jamaica

With just two days to go to Carnival Road March, Loop News caught up with Marlon Campbell, also known as Marlon Musique, for him to share some tips for newbies who will be on the road on Sunday.

If you are a Carnival reveller or just a frequent bystander, you’ve probably seen Campbell on the road or at the major soca parties for the season in the past.

With more than 20 years experience within the soca space, check out the tips for Carnival Virgins from the Carnival Vet.

Video recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay.