Tips for keeping kids healthy this school year

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Tips for keeping kids healthy this school year
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Happy Grove High still ‘out of service’; principal hoping for next Mon

PNP spokesman urges ‘retention of’ vector control measures

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

PNP pledges to tackle fixed-term contracts, protect workers’ rights

Apple embraces the AI craze with its newly unleashed iPhone 16 lineup

JUTC opening applications for six KMTR stage carriage routes

RadioShack electrifies back-to-school with Instagram giveaways

Farmers reap benefit of GK General Insurance crop insurance post Beryl

Police-civilian relationship nowhere near all-time low – senior cop

Monday Sep 09

25°C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

11 hrs ago

File photo shows an infant receiving a medical check-up at a health fair.

About 80 per cent of infectious diseases spread through touch, and classrooms are filled with high-touch surfaces like desks and shared supplies.

Young children often struggle with proper handwashing and tend to put their hands and other objects in their mouths, which can lead to a surge in illness at the start of the school year.

Here are some key tips to help keep your child healthy…

1 Teach kids proper cough and sneeze hygieneIt’s crucial to practice good cough and sneeze hygiene, as these viruses spread through respiratory droplets.

Encourage your children to turn away from others, cover their mouths and noses with a tissue or their sleeve, and wash their hands immediately afterward.

2 Remind children to respect personal space

In classrooms and play areas, children are in close contact with each other, increasing the risk of germ spread.

Remind your children to respect personal space and be mindful of proximity, especially when they’re coughing or sneezing.

3 Know when to keep sick children at homeIf your child has a fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, or feels too unwell to participate in school activities, they should stay home.

For minor symptoms like a cough or runny nose without a fever, they can attend school but should follow good hygiene practices, such as covering their cough.

Children can return to school when they are symptom-free for 24 hours without medication.

By following these simple guidelines, you can help reduce the spread of germs and keep your child healthier throughout the school year.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Jamaica News

Happy Grove High still ‘out of service’; principal hoping for next Mon

Jamaica News

PNP spokesman urges ‘retention of’ vector control measures

More From

Jamaica News

Stony Hill Fire Station honours fallen colleague Shahine Nelson

Firefighters at the Stony Hill Fire Station in St Andrew, on Monday morning, paid tribute to their colleague, Shahine Nelson, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday ni

See also

Jamaica News

PNP councillor caretaker in Trelawny dies

The People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) in Trelawny Northern was plunged into mourning following the death of  councillor caretaker for the Sherwood Content Division, Charles Wilson.
Wilson died

Jamaica News

Police-civilian relationship nowhere near all-time low – senior cop

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), has disputed claims that the relationship between the police and civilians is at an a

Jamaica News

PNP Gen Sec critical of Clarke’s departure as Finance Minister

Calls on other JLP MPs to also ‘pack your bags and go!’

Business

Kingsley Cooper’s death delays Pulse’s financial report

Pulse Investments will delay the release of its full-year results until next month due to challenges, including the passing of the company’s executive chairman and cofounder Kingsley Cooper in Ju

Entertainment

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, “The Lion K

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols