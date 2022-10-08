Tips to grow and maintain a healthy beard Loop Jamaica

Beards are to men, what makeup is to women. This is a belief that we can often see making the circles online and in-person joking sessions. This has created a certain pressure for men to grow long thriving beards.

While many people may think it is just as easy for them to simply let their hair grow naturally from their face, it actually requires a bit more patience, care and understanding than is readily acknowledged.

We caught up with Chevy Devonish, who, at the recently concluded CurlFete, completed a session focused on educating men about their beards and things they need to consider.

What steps should those desirous of growing their beards follow?

First, whether you will grow a beard and how your beard grows is determined by genetics. This is not a step, but knowing this should allow you to accept that how your beard grows, or if you grow one at all has been pre-determined by your genes.

Some persons have genes which may make hair follicles more sensitive to testosterone. As such, such persons are likely to have longer, thicker beards.

Secondly, assuming you grow a beard, how your beard grows, and any attending care routine will be guided by characteristics determined by ethnicity. Again, this is not a step, so to speak, but the routine of a person with African roots will be different from that of a person with Indian roots, and so on.

With these realities in mind, persons seeking to grow a beard should obtain beard care products which work for them, and use them at a frequency that corresponds to their specific characteristics.

What are some common mistakes you see in beard growth and maintenance?

First, too many people wash their beards with soap. Soap strips the beard of its natural oils, leaving it dry. Instead, find a beard wash that works for your beard and skin.

Secondly, some folks wash their beard every day. Doing this with soap is catastrophic, and even a beard wash used daily is bad for your beard and can dehydrate and or irritate facial skin. One to three times a week is sufficient for most people, but if you have issues with dry skin, one to two times a week should be good. You can run water through your beard or spray water by using a spritz bottle every day. Water hydrates.

Thirdly, most beard oils are formulated to seal moisture in the strands of hair. They do not moisturise. Thus, applying oils, but not moisturising means you are sealing in that dryness. Expect a dry, brittle beard for those efforts. Even if that oil makes your beard shine, it is becoming increasingly dry and unhealthy. Wash, moisturise/hydrate, condition and oil.

Finally, keep your hands out of your beard. Poor hygiene can see a beard becoming a hotel for bacteria. Also, stop pulling out the stands of your beard when you are bored or anxious. I did this often while studying for various exams, and the patches were bountiful.

Why is it difficult for some men to grow beards despite following a strict care regimen?

The main determining factor is one’s genes. You will either get a beard or you will not. And even if you get one, your genes will determine whether it will be a sparse beard. There is not much to do about it but accept it.

I like my beard, but I have a spot on the right side that is somewhat thinner than everywhere else. Messes with symmetry, and I have tried various methods to fix it. All to no avail. So, I have accepted it. I recommend acceptance to those with similar issues.

What are some recommended products to use for optimal beard health?

Some good products include beard oil, beard balm, beard conditioner, and leave-in conditioner. Of course, make sure the type of each you use works for your hair and skin.

I also recommend a good comb and brush (suitable to the type of hair), a scalp massager (this can massage the skin under your beard to promote improved circulation, and by extension, better beard growth) and finally, a beard bonnet if you can find one.

Yes, beard bonnets exist, and they do the same thing for your beard that a regular bonnet does for the hair on your head.

What do you believe contributes to the pressure on men to have big beards?

There are several reasons. Today, a monumental amount of women find men with beards to be more sexually attractive. A thick beard that ‘connects’ seems to be the ideal. As such, many men who are seeking to be perceived as more sexually attractive try to grow beards.

For the avoidance of any argument, I am not saying that all women like or prefer men with a beard.

Of course, there is a class of men who prefer the way they look with a beard, and grow it for that reason, at least primarily. It is not that this class of men do not think that a beard makes them more attractive. It is just that this is not the primary, or maybe even the secondary motivation. Some of us just like the way it looks.

Finally, I know some guys who just could not bother to routinely cut or even trim their beards. Too much of a bother.