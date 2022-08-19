‘TJ’ attempts to flee island 3 weeks after guns found at premises Loop Jamaica

6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Arrested at Kingston airport

Loop News

31 minutes ago

Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston (File photo)

A man who attempted to flee the island three weeks after the seizure of two firearms was apprehended at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Monday.

The accused is 22-year-old Tibal Clarke, otherwise called ‘TJ’, of Bobman Hill in Lilliput, St James.

Reports from the police are that on July 22, a joint police/military team carried out an operation at Clarke’s premises but he and two other men are said to have fled the scene.

The premises was searched and an Anderson AM-15 rifle, a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, and 35 rounds of ammunition were found.

Three weeks later, Clarke was arrested at NMIA and subsequently charged.

His court date has not yet been finalised, the police said.

