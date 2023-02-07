Tobago Awards: Chief Sec hails the ‘good in society’

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

TT swimmer Ornella Walker – TEAM TTO

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said “the good in our society” must be celebrated, as 47 awards were distributed on Sunday at the annual Tobago Awards at Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Augustine said the presentation was about the real Tobago story being told and the heroes being honoured.

These stories, he said, are of courage and not the usual “cass cass” cowardly behaviour spewed by fake profiles. He said, “These are the stories of real, honest businessmen and women and not of smart men trying to hustle and jostle the society for 30 pieces of silver, or is it that the going rate is 100 pieces of silver? This is about ensuring that the good in our society is neither silent nor is silenced.”

He said sometimes a prophet has no honour in his own country, adding that through the Tobago Awards, it is demonstrated that while gratitude is a noun, it ought to be treated as a word of action. It should be expressed with intentionality and thoughtfulness – above all, gratitude must be felt.

“This evening is really about gratitude in motion. Putting wheels on this powerful emotion, and ensuring it pulls up to the gaps of those who matter greatly to us.”

He said for many of the awardees, the occasion will be a memorable page of their personal story, one that fills their spirits with a sense of pride and fulfilment.

He said they were being awarded because they have used their time and influence to “craft a story of promise, a story of service, a story of activism; stories which have strengthened the hope and morale within yourselves, and among other people.”

He said there were heroes in the audience including those who have risked their lives to save others.

“Tobagonians who exemplified such bravery that they can easily serve as inspiration for the DC or Marvel universe. Such as that of a young man, a teenager, whose courage blazed in the face of an early morning fire, driving him to evacuate several family members from their burning home. Such selflessness and unwavering mettle, at a time when fear would have been an understandable reaction.”

He said there are also compelling stories of women who have shattered the glass ceiling, rising to prominence in various spheres previously dominated by men such as in the public service, culture and agriculture. But he said, it wasn’t solely about individuals, but also organisations that are making a marked difference, especially those involved in genuine environmental work.

“What I really want to highlight is that these positive Tobago stories although varied, all spark the same positive feelings internally. Different genres, yet the message of upliftment remains. And that is mainly because you have shaped a personal or collective story, which truly inspires listening ears.”

Curtis Douglas, president of the All Tobago Fisherfolk Association –

He said the awardees are seen not just as the main characters of incredible stories but as the key storytellers and not tellers of stories.

“So continue penning a magnificent story, and together let’s pen a masterpiece for our sweet Tobago, unlike anything the world has ever seen before. All in an effort to make us the greatest little island on the planet!”

The awards were presented in four major categories: Tobago Medal of Honour (GOLD) was awarded for distinguished and outstanding service to Tobago; the Tobago Medal of Honour (SILVER) was awarded for long and meritorious service to Tobago; the Tobago Medal of Honour (BRONZE) was awarded for loyal and devoted service beneficial to Tobago in any field of human endeavour, or for gallantry or human action; the Chief Secretary’s Award was for outstanding contributions and significant achievements towards the development of Tobago.

Tobago Day Awardees

Tobago Medal of Honour Gold for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of CULTURE – Annette AlfredTobago Medal of Honour GOLD for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC SERVICE – Jefferson Davidson

Tobago Medal of Honour GOLD for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of AGRICULTURE – Olive James

Tobago Medal of Honour GOLD for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of EDUCATION & COMMUNITY SERVICE – Nathaniel Moore

Tobago Medal of Honour GOLD for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of TOURISM & ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION- Castara Tourism Development Association

Tobago Medal of Honour GOLD for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION – Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville (ERIC)Tobago Medal of Honour GOLD for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of EDUCATION & COMMUNITY SERVICE – (Post-humous) Arcturus BrowneTobago Medal of Honour GOLD for Distinguished and Outstanding Service to Tobago in the sphere of CULTURE– (Post-humous) Rawle “Axeback” TitusTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT– Charmaine A. Archer

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of CULTURE – Ortneil ‘Tobago Crusoe’ Bacchus

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of EDUCATION – Louisa Bess-HerculesTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of EDUCATION – Patrice Caruth-JackTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE & SPORT – Ellis ‘Archie’ Clarke

Bernadette Solomon-Koroma, retired chief administrator – THA PHOTO

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of RELIGION – Archdeacon Emeritus Kenneth ForresterTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of TOURISM & ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION – Newton GeorgeTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT – Akanni HislopTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of CULTURE – Salisha James-MartinTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT – Kerwin JohnTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of RELIGION – Pastor Toney MappTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE & EDUCATION – Clement McPhersonTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of AGRICULTURE – Roland MurrayTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE – Barrington Nedd

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC SERVICE – William NurseTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC SERVICE – Raye Sandy

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC SERVICE – Bernadette Solomon-Koroma

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of COMMUNITY ACTIVISM – Dr. Kamane SomanTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT – Dwight St.HillaireTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC SERVICE – David Thomas

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT – Isaiah ThomasTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE & CULTURE – Marie TobyTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION – William Trim

Tobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC SERVICE – Cyril YeatesTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE – Charlotteville Police Youth ClubTobago Medal of Honour SILVER for Long and Meritorious Service to Tobago in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE – (Post-humous) Audris Balfour

Tobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for GALLANTRY – Gideon Alfred Irvine

Tobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for Loyal and Devoted Service beneficial to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC Service – Gertrude Bernard-Trim

Tobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for Loyal and Devoted Service beneficial to Tobago in the sphere of EDUCATION – Lydmoy Brebnor-DillonTobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for Loyal and Devoted Service beneficial to Tobago in the sphere of FISHING – Curtis Douglas

Tobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for Loyal and Devoted Service beneficial to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT – Kemba DuncanTobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for Loyal and Devoted Service beneficial to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT – Joshua JamesTobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for Loyal and Devoted Service beneficial to Tobago in the sphere of SPORT – Ashelle LegallTobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for GALLANTRY – Jubari PhillipsTobago Medal of Honour BRONZE for Loyal and Devoted Service beneficial to Tobago in the sphere of PUBLIC SERVICE – Harold Stewart

Chief Secretary’s Award for Outstanding Contribution and Significant Achievement in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE – Rheanne Moore

Chief Secretary’s Award for Outstanding Contribution and Significant Achievement in the sphere of ENTRPRENEURSHIP- Abeni Taylor

Chief Secretary’s Award for Outstanding Contribution and Significant Achievement in the sphere of SPORT- Ornella WalkerChief Secretary’s Award for Outstanding Contribution and Significant Achievement in the sphere of COMMUNITY SERVICE- Mt St George Police Youth Club

NewsAmericasNow.com