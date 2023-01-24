Tobago’s medium band pan prelims on Thursday

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: Pan lovers jam to the music of KatzenJammers Steel Orchestra, during Pan Trinbago’s Pan and Powder event, in Scarborough, last year.

ALL eyes will be on Tobago’s three medium steel bands on Thursday as judging in the preliminary round of the Panorama competition shifts to the island.

Mt Pleasant-based outfit Carib Dixieland is expected to play for the judges from 7pm at the band’s pan theatre, Mt Pleasant Main Road.

Manager Keston Duke told Newsday the band, which is performing deceased calyposnian Winston “Explainer” Henry’s Lorraine, is confident about moving into the next round of competition.

The piece is being arranged by Ojay Richards, who recently led Scarborough band, Uptown Fascinators, to victory in the small conventional band of the Panorama competition.

“We are feeling pretty good. We are very much confident,” he said.

“The band members are excited. We cannot wait to leggo.”

Duke said the band was fine-tuning the piece.

Next up will be NGC Steel Xplosion with Voice’s (Aaron St Louis), Out And Bad.

Manager Iran Anthony said the band, which will perform at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, is pulling out all the stops for this year’s competition.

Steel Xplosion has already created history in retaining the services of arranger Vanessa Headley, the first Trinidad woman to arrange for a Tobago band.

He said, “Preparations going good. We have decorated the pans, changed the stickers and put up signs, everything painted. And we are continuing with our nightly practice sessions.”

Bringing up the rear is Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra, which is playing Baron’s (Timothy Watkins’) Tell Me Why at the band’s pan theatre, Courland Bye-Pass Road, Black Rock. The piece is being arranged by Kersh Ramsey, nephew of Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore.

On Sunday, Tobago’s two large bands, NLCB Buccooneers and RBC Redemption Soundsetters will face-off for the judges at Chance Street, Buccoo and Montgomery, Bethel, respectively. Actions begins at 7pm.

