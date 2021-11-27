Today: Decor VIII mounts ‘The Artist Way’ with top J’can artists | Loop Jamaica

Art Gallery Decor VIII presents another edition of The Artist Way, and we’re all invited.

It’s free and is a must-attend for art enthusiasts, and especially for those ready to start personal collections.

The Kingston-based boutique opens the one-day art exhibit today and features 27 artists on the 27 November at its 8 Hillcrest Avenue base.

Owen Beckford, Evening, acrylic on wood, 24’x 48′

Doors open at 10 am and close at 6 pm, and of course, all necessary COVID protocols will be adhered to.

Hyacinth McDonald, curator of Art Gallery Decor VIII told Loop Lifestyle that the idea for The Artist Way was for ‘each [artist] to engage with their clients and the public once again after months of limited if any, interaction.’

Conard Stone, Untitled, carved Lignum Vitae wood, 24′ x 17′

‘We are happy to offer and share our space with these talented artists’, she added, noting that the team looks forward to ‘a successful day where patrons will come out, see the fine works on display and most importantly, support their favourite artists’.

As the Christmas season approaches, the artists have agreed to give a percentage of their sales towards supporting a young student at the Edna Manley School of Art.

Carol Crichton, In Kingston Town, mixed media on canvas, 39’x 30′

The artists include:

Tiana Anglin

Leopold Barnes

Novelet Barnes

Owen Beckford

Coyotito Bennett

Alphonso Blake

Robert Campbell

Allyn Constable

Carol Crichton

Donito Davis

Carl Dennis

Michael Elliott

Claud Hoilett

Barrington Lord

Franz Marzouca

Fitz Mitchell

Jeremy Moder

Oliver Myrie

Rico Reiko Nagash

Debbish Ori

Peter Peart

Melissa Preddie

Karuma Reid

Atira Robinson

Denise Robinson

Conard Stone

Phillip Supersad