Toddler among four shot at shop in St James Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the Area One branch of the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men and two other people, including a toddler, by unknown assailants on the Goodwill main road in St James on Tuesday.

The deceased, both of St James addresses, have been identified as 37-year-old Venroy Crooks, a musician of Content district, and 34-year-old Kenique Llewellyn, a shopkeeper of Goodwill.

Reports from the police are that about 3:45pm, Crooks and Llewellyn were among a group of people standing at a shop at a section of Goodwill main road when they were pounced upon by gunmen who alighted from a Toyota Premio motor car.

The men opened gunfire on the group.

When the shooting subsided, four people, including the toddler, were wounded.

The police were alerted and Crooks, Llewellyn, the toddler, and another man were taken to hospital where Crooks and Llewellyn were pronounced dead.

The others were admitted for treatment.