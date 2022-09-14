Toddler among four shot at shop in St James Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Toddler among four shot at shop in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Toddler among four shot at shop in St James

IDB appoints new general manager for the Caribbean

Sygnus to host alternative investment summit on September 22

6-year-old Jamaican launches first book

Communications experts unite to boost the Christian voice

Luther Buchanan bows out as PNP chairman for Westmoreland Eastern

Match highlights: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals

Jamaican man hides crack cocaine in body cavity, sentenced in UK

Nominations invited for WATA Jamaica 60th education grants

Mayers 79, Mujeeb three-for help Barbados Royals make it six from six

Wednesday Sep 14

30?C
Jamaica News

Two of the gunshot victims have died

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Investigators assigned to the Area One branch of the Major Investigation Division (MID) are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men and two other people, including a toddler, by unknown assailants on the Goodwill main road in St James on Tuesday.

The deceased, both of St James addresses, have been identified as 37-year-old Venroy Crooks, a musician of Content district, and 34-year-old Kenique Llewellyn, a shopkeeper of Goodwill.

Reports from the police are that about 3:45pm, Crooks and Llewellyn were among a group of people standing at a shop at a section of Goodwill main road when they were pounced upon by gunmen who alighted from a Toyota Premio motor car.

The men opened gunfire on the group.

When the shooting subsided, four people, including the toddler, were wounded.

The police were alerted and Crooks, Llewellyn, the toddler, and another man were taken to hospital where Crooks and Llewellyn were pronounced dead.

The others were admitted for treatment.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Toddler among four shot at shop in St James

Business

IDB appoints new general manager for the Caribbean

Business

Sygnus to host alternative investment summit on September 22

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson finishes 5th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in

See also

Jamaica News

Gunmen on ‘bikes’ strike again: Truck operator shot, left for dead

Police have launched a search for gunmen who attacked and shot a truck operator in a section of Pembroke Hall, St Andrew on Tuesday.
Reports are that the men who were travelling on a motorcycle sto

Jamaica News

Another appeal from cops for help to find missing girl

The police are again appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Crystal Soulette of Tower Hill district in Bounty Hall, Trelawny, who has been missing since July 26, 2022.
She is

Jamaica News

FULL SPEED AHEAD! PM cites value in extending high schooling to 7 yrs

Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad

Jamaica News

Sandals announces 2nd cohort of Butch Stewart scholarship recipients

Two new recipients have been awarded the prestigious Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Tourism, Hospitality and Service Scholarship courtesy of the Stewart family, Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resorts Internat

Jamaica News

Average 8.5 per cent increase in textbook prices — survey

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has reported the findings of this year’s annual school textbook survey, which was conducted between August 8 and 12.
Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on Tuesday

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols