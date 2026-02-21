Detective Corporal Avarine Morris hailed for being a warrior and champion At least 6 murders recorded across the island between Sunday and Monday Kingston police probing murder of Excelsior High worker during drive by shooting; school community plunged into mourning Health Ministry eyes reduction in new HIV infections as Strategic Plan is launched JFJ points to the need for more community based intervention by state agents JLP councillors walk out of KSAMC's monthly meeting, after Councillor Lorraine Dobson elected deputy mayor
Toddler killed, 8 y/o and man wounded in Denham Town; MP offers reward for information

21 February 2026
A three-year-old boy is dead and 2 others  including an 8-year-old are nursing gunshot wounds following an attack along Nelson Street in Denham Town, Kingston this morning.

The identity of the toddler has not been released.

The police have mounted a high level investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for West Kingston Desmond McKenzie has condemned the  brutal gun attack.

Noting that the incident is most regrettable, the MP urged residents to tell the police what they know to enable a breakthrough in investigations as soon as possible.

He offered a $600,000 reward to anyone who gives credible information to law enforcement which leads to the arrest and charge of the person or persons responsible for what he described as a wicked act.

