Toddler killed, 8 y/o and man wounded in Denham Town; MP offers reward for information





A three-year-old boy is dead and 2 others including an 8-year-old are nursing gunshot wounds following an attack along Nelson Street in Denham Town, Kingston this morning.

The identity of the toddler has not been released.

The police have mounted a high level investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for West Kingston Desmond McKenzie has condemned the brutal gun attack.

Noting that the incident is most regrettable, the MP urged residents to tell the police what they know to enable a breakthrough in investigations as soon as possible.

He offered a $600,000 reward to anyone who gives credible information to law enforcement which leads to the arrest and charge of the person or persons responsible for what he described as a wicked act.