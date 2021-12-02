TODDS launches 40-day road safety campaign as road deaths reach 430 | Loop Jamaica

Against the background of 430 people killed in traffic crashes since the start of the year, the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services [TODDS] has launched its eighth annual 40-Day Road Safety Campaign.

The launch will take place at the Half-Way Tree Transportation Centre and among the speakers will be the President of TODDS, Egerton Newman and Vice Chairman of the National Road Safety Council, Dr Lucien Jones.

With five deaths among them this year, drivers of public passenger vehicles make up just one per cent of all road traffic victims. This compares to motorcyclists, 147 of whom have so far perished on the nation’s road. Motorcyclists account for 34 per cent of all road fatalities this year.

Eight passengers of public passenger vehicles have died this year, accounting for two per cent of all victims.

Despite the relatively small number of public transport operators and passengers among the road traffic statistics, Newman is pleading with the operators to play their part to reduce the carnage on the roads.

Said Newman: “I am of the strongest view that if we want to reduce fatal crashes on our roads we all have to do the following:

Take personal responsibility, design a strong partnership for action, invest strongly in prevention”.

“As stakeholders in TODDS I urge you to see this 40-Day Road Safety Awareness Campaign as not just another event but instead a call to action,” he told the transport operators.