TODSS call for its members to refrain from disrupting new school term Loop Jamaica

While asserting that its members are fully prepared for the new school term and year, the Transport Operator’s Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is urging the members of the public transport sector to refrain from staging any protests over bad road conditions come Monday.

The call for no disruption to the 2022-2023 new school year was made by TODSS President, Egeton Newman, in a statement on Friday.

“We are aware that many areas of our road infrastructure are poor and in a disgraceful operating condition, and there are some operators who will want to let their voices be heard,” he said.

“… But we are calling on our membership island-wide in the sector, to refrain from any attempt to create any demonstrations (or) roadblocks at the start of the school year.

“Allow our young ones a safe passage to learning,” urged Newman.

In reiterating TODSS’ commitment to make representation on behalf of the transport operators in a bid to have the challenges they face addressed, Newman called on the transport operators to take a “high and moral ground” for the start of the school term.

Turning to its members’ preparations for the new school year, he said despite the odds, the private investors will be able to step up and ensure that the commuters are transported to their destinations.

“Despite our inability to secure well-needed resources to retrofit our units, we are ready for the road.

“The private sector public transport investors are providing just under 320,000 seats to the commuting public come Monday, September 5, and thereafter,” Newman declared.

He added that that members of TODSS have spent a great deal of time in training, public education, and basic information sharing.

Still, he said there are transport operators who are “hell-bent on creating mayhem on our roads.

“We don’t have enough eyes as a sector, to observe the just under 40,000 PPVs (public passenger vehicles) out there, and that’s why we forge a strong partnership with the Transport Authority, the Road Safety Unit (RSU) and other critical stakeholders in ensuring that our operators operate in accordance with the regulations of the road,” Newman indicated.

Meanwhile, the TODSS president is calling on the Government to expedite fuel relief grants to PPV operators in light of the number of round trips and demand for gas that will likely be required in transporting the high number of commuters who are anticipated for Monday and beyond.

“The Transport Operator’s Development Sustainable Services is calling on the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to ensure that the promise made by Government becomes a promise kept in providing that $600 million fuel relief grant to be disbursed to the intended 25,000 PPVs (operators).

“We also call on the Ministry of Finance and Public Service to fast-track the $200 million revolving loan fund facility, so that operators can draw down on this facility to assist them to put their fleet or units in order at this time,” Newman appealed.