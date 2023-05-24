TODSS president welcomes Vaz as transport minister Loop Jamaica

At least one transport group has welcomed the selection of Daryl Vaz as the new transport minister while bidding farewell to former Cabinet Minister Audley Shaw.

The Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) President Egeton Newman told Loop News that he has instructed the organisation’s general secretary to pen a letter to Shaw thanking him for his service to the transport sector.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a reshuffle of his Cabinet on Monday, which saw Shaw being booted as transport minister after a 15-month tour. Vaz is now the Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunication, and Transport.

Newman said on Tuesday that Shaw has been an asset to the transport sector in many ways.

“Fifteen months on the job and you have responded to all the assignments of TODSS, thank you very much,” he said.

Newman disclosed that he had expected Floyd Green to be named to the Ministry of Transport. Newman said that he has spoken to Vaz on a number of occasions and he believes that Vaz has the energy to take on the Ministry on Transport.

“I want to welcome Daryl to the noble sector that is suffering the pangs of hell,” he said. “However, I pledge myself and the team, and by extension the entire transportation sector, to work with you to move the industry forward.”

He, however, said that there would be no honeymoon period for the new transport minister, who has had several portfolios under his belt.

Newman said there are issues in the sector that need addressing and singled out one of the greatest concerns as the transport ministry being lumped with other portfolios. This, he suggested, has, over the years, taken away the focus from the transport sector.

The TODSS chief said he wants to start the discussion on fare increase, the installation of furniture on thoroughfares, bus stops, and lay-bys, among others, and the development of an amicable relationship with the transport sector and the security forces.